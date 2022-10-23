American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

American Woodmark stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $711.50 million, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

