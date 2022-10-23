Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE APH traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 2,625,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,367. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

