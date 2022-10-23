Analysts Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT at $23.00

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BCH opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.40. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

