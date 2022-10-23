Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT at C$141.73

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$141.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total value of C$510,585.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,328.97.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY opened at C$123.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$172.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

