Analyzing First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First and First of Long Island are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 34.15% 14.78% 1.60% First of Long Island 32.72% 11.25% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank First and First of Long Island’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 5.03 $45.44 million $5.61 14.66 First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.07 $43.09 million $1.92 9.48

Analyst Recommendations

Bank First has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First of Long Island. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank First and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00 First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank First currently has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Bank First’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than First of Long Island.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bank First pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank First beats First of Long Island on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

