Analyzing LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) and Its Peers

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) is one of 966 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LAVA Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

LAVA Therapeutics has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAVA Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of LAVA Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LAVA Therapeutics $5.00 million -$45.35 million -2.88 LAVA Therapeutics Competitors $1.81 billion $240.87 million -3.99

This table compares LAVA Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LAVA Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LAVA Therapeutics. LAVA Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LAVA Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAVA Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 LAVA Therapeutics Competitors 3291 13395 39554 651 2.66

LAVA Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 610.66%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.28%. Given LAVA Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LAVA Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LAVA Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAVA Therapeutics -812.70% -32.89% -27.62% LAVA Therapeutics Competitors -3,241.56% -146.82% -23.28%

Summary

LAVA Therapeutics competitors beat LAVA Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients. Its lead clinical-stage candidates are LAVA-051, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for blood cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia; and LAVA-1207 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing other Gammabody drug candidates, which include LAVA-1223, which targets the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) for the treatment of selected solid tumors, as well as LAVA-1266 and LAVA-1278, which are preclinical candidates for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the potential discovery and development of multi-specific antibody products that are directed to a specified target in various fields of use. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

