Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.90.

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

