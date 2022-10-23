Anthony Lanzl Sells 200 Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) Director Anthony Lanzl sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$12,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$298,534.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

OLY stock traded down C$3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching C$58.20. 4,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The company has a market cap of C$140.03 million and a P/E ratio of 16.87. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$45.75 and a 52-week high of C$65.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Featured Stories

