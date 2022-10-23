APA (NYSE:APA) PT Lowered to $46.00

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

APA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of APA opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. APA has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

