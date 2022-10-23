AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $58,102.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.69.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 115.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

