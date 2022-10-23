AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.97% of AppHarvest worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $164,554.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,243,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,048.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

