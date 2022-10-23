Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.75. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 193,491 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Aqua Metals Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 384,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,822,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 336,840 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 81.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 150,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares during the period. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

