Ark (ARK) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Ark has a total market cap of $52.21 million and $4.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006952 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005530 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004833 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,030,556 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.