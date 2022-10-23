Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AINC opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.88. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.