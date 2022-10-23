Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $6,164.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

