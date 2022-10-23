AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AT&T also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 or higher EPS.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 202.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,567,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,603 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,962,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 351,107 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 720.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,047,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,795,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 67,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

