Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Insider Purchases £63,700 in Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider William Russell acquired 70,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($76,969.55).
Augmentum Fintech Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of LON:AUGM opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.81. The stock has a market cap of £164.21 million and a P/E ratio of 248.65. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.50 ($2.11).
Augmentum Fintech Company Profile
