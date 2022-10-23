Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Insider Purchases £63,700 in Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider William Russell acquired 70,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($76,969.55).

Augmentum Fintech Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LON:AUGM opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.81. The stock has a market cap of £164.21 million and a P/E ratio of 248.65. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.50 ($2.11).

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

