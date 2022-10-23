Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.77.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 123,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at $483,875,471.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,675,000 after buying an additional 141,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

