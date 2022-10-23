Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $4.82 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $16.22 or 0.00083360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.82 billion and approximately $193.81 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007559 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 297,036,031 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

