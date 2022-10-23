Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 183.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $5,167,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 18.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

