AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $905.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $386,480. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 80.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading

