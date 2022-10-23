B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in B2Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,839,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in B2Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 916,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

