Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.07.

Baidu Trading Down 2.3 %

Baidu Company Profile

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $91.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $182.51.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.