BankGuam (OTCMKTS:BKGM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 31st

Shares of BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 31st. The 1-500 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 31st.
BankGuam Stock Performance
Shares of BKGM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. BankGuam has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
BankGuam Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BankGuam (BKGM)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for BankGuam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankGuam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.