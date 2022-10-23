BankGuam (OTCMKTS:BKGM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 31st

Shares of BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 31st. The 1-500 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 31st.

BankGuam Stock Performance

Shares of BKGM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. BankGuam has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

BankGuam Company Profile

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate of deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

