Barclays Downgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14,175.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

PDYPY stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $101.08.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

