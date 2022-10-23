Barclays Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $163.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $164.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.27.

NYSE EOG opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average is $118.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 39.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

