BarnBridge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.11 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. BarnBridge has a market cap of $47.90 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00025517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,784,720 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

