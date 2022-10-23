Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.59

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.50. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 71,378 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

About Barnes & Noble Education

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.