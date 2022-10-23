Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.59

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.50. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 71,378 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.