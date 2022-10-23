Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Reduced by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

