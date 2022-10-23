Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.67.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

ABX stock opened at C$20.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$19.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.