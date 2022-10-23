Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36.94 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $422.94 million and $36.94 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,568.84 or 0.28411747 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

