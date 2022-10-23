Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €77.43 ($79.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.42. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($102.47).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

