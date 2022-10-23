Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

