Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.
In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
