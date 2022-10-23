Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.5 %

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $223.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

