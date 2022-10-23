Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 4,282 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $98.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. SVB Leerink cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

