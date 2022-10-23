Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys 97 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 96.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $454.61 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.42.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

