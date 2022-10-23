Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $200,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

