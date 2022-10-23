Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $200,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 263,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

