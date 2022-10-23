Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $253,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after buying an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $120.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average of $121.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

