Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Twilio by 13.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 11.4% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Insider Activity

Twilio Stock Performance

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $368.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

