Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.