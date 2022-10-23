Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 83 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $275.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.