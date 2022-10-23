Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Takes $455,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $67.97.

