Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

BLPH opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

