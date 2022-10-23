Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
BLPH opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.94.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.