Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

