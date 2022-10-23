Bend DAO (BEND) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $317,796.00

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $67.09 million and $317,796.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.11 or 0.27922404 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.