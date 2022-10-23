Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 756 ($9.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £490.91 million and a P/E ratio of 771.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 848.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 974.36. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 692 ($8.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.92).

Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £299,305.22 ($361,654.45). In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £299,305.22 ($361,654.45). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 29,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 912 ($11.02), for a total value of £270,827.52 ($327,244.47).

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

