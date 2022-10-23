Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $18.79 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $329.15 million and approximately $218.41 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.79 or 0.00095807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00270693 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00067087 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

