Bitcoiva Price Tops $11.65 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.65 or 0.00059365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $186.86 million and $405,096.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,611.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00563802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00243133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00054485 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001536 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.68864253 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $400,479.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

